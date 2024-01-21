Arizona Cardinals finally know when they will be using their extra first-round pick
The Houston Texans finally lost, meaning the Arizona Cardinals finally know when they will be picking in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Sion Fawkes
Now that the Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday’s Divisional Playoff, the Arizona Cardinals know they will pick between 25th and 27th overall, depending on what happens in the upcoming games. If the Green Bay Packers lose tonight, then the Cards will pick 26th overall at the earliest, but if Jordan Love and Company pull off the upset, then there is still a chance “Big Red” can still get the 25th pick.
Should the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latter of whom will play the Detroit Lions tomorrow, win, then the Cardinals are guaranteed the 25th pick since the other remaining teams - Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs - both ended the season with better records. Should the Buccaneers and Packers both lose, then the Cardinals will pick 27th regardless of what happens in the Bills and Chiefs game.
Arizona Cardinals will pick between 25th and 27th overall with extra selection
While this wasn’t entirely what we were looking for when the Cards traded for the Texans 2024 first-rounder back in April, somewhere between 25th and 27th is where general manager Monti Ossenfort and his front office will need to work from. As mentioned in a previous piece, this position, while not ideal, shouldn’t be too much cause for concern given how deep the 2024 rookie class will be.
Now the only question is: Where will the Arizona Cardinals extra first-rounder ultimately land? If you’re in the contingent of fans who want to see as high of a pick as possible, then root hard for the Packers and Bucs. It will be more than interesting to see how this plays out over roughly the next 24 hours, when the Buccaneers-Lions game will be ending.
Overall, it was quite the wait, but we got there in the end, and it’s refreshing to know that next weekend, we can just enjoy the Conference Championship games.
Update No. 1: The Packers lost to the 49ers, which will drop the Cardinals extra first-rounder to the 26th pick at the earliest.
Source:Tankathon