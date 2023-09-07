3 Arizona Cardinals on the verge of making their first Pro Bowl in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals may not be a good football team this season, but they have plenty of good, Pro Bowl-caliber players on the roster.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cameron Thomas, EDGE
Cameron Thomas was better than his statistics indicated last season, snagging an overall PFF Grade of 69.9, with his pass rushing ability standing out more than anything else. In the preseason, Thomas looked as though he picked up where he left off, and he invaded the backfield seemingly every other down.
While the Cards have Thomas listed second on the depth chart behind Zaven Collins, don’t make the mistake in thinking he won’t see adequate playing time. In the preseason, we saw a sound rotation of EDGE rushers between Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Thomas, Victor Dimukeje, and Jesse Luketa, and the same should occur starting this Sunday at Washington.
In my quick hit predictions piece, I stated Thomas would snag “double-digit sacks,” and that’s a projection I’m standing by until injuries or inefficacy plague Thomas. Spoiler Alert: They won’t. Expect Thomas’ time in the rotation to increase steadily as the season wears on