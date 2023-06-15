Top 4 Arizona Cardinals veterans who could be cut before the regular-season opener
By Jim Koch
Antonio Hamilton - Cornerback
A large segment of the "Red Sea" was surprised back in March when Arizona brought cornerback Antonio Hamilton back into the nest. The veteran turned in a solid performance last fall, but there were better options available on the free-agent market. Well-respected website Ourlads.com currently lists Hamilton and Marco Wilson as Arizona's first-string cover guys, but at least one of those two could be unseated this summer.
Garrett Williams, a third-round selection who many draft experts really like, could pose a challenge for Hamilton. If the 22-year-old Williams isn't quite ready, there are several other candidates who will also be looking to start. The Cards' uncertainty at the position (and quite possibly with Hamilton) is confirmed by the fact that the organization is carrying no less than 10 corners on the current roster.
That bevy of hungry defensive backs will be looking to impress the club's new coaching staff when the Cardinals convene for training camp next month. Hamilton may have a leg up on the competition at the moment, but nothing is etched in stone. The 30-year-old will be pushed for playing time, and there's even a chance that Hamilton could fail to make it past final cuts when the final roster is formulated come September.