Arizona Cardinals will miss out on a top receiver in the free agent market
Another wide receiver option for the Arizona Cardinals will more than likely stay in the AFC.
By Brandon Ray
Just like the Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, we have another development of another pending free agent wide receiver that will more than likely not test out the free agent market. Indianapolis Colts' general manager Chris Ballard spoke at the NFL Combine and talked about how wide receiver Michael Pittman will be on the Colts in 2024, and that there will be a discussion about a long-term contract with the team per Ari Meirov.
With the Colts having the right head coach in Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson showing flashes of what he can do behind center, it makes sense for the Colts to work on a deal to keep Pittman in Indianapolis for the forseeable future. In four seasons with the Colts, Pittman has two 1,000+ receiving yard seasons and has double digit targets in the last three seasons. While it is a no-brainer move for the Colts, this now takes away another option in free agency for the Arizona Cardinals.
Heading into free agency, the Cardinals are going to need to address the wide receiver position and Pittman would have been an excellent choice to pair with Kyler Murray. Pittman has recorded 3,662 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his young career, and he has not reached his ceiling. With the hope that Anthony Richardson stays healthy, Pittman should be able to keep growing as a player and help the Colts for the future.
With Pittman more than likely unavailable now (but anything can happen), the Cardinals will have to pivot into another direction at wide receiver. There are still players like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and recently released Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Cardinals will not have many options once receivers start going off the board so once the legal tampering period goes into effect on March 11th, Monti Ossenfort will need to act fast and surround Murray with reliable weapons.