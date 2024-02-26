With salary cap increase, the Arizona Cardinals need to make these 3 moves in free agency
The Cardinals already had cap space before the jump, and now they have the opportunity to do these 3 moves.
By Brandon Ray
Each team in the NFL received great news right before the free agency period starts on March 13th. Per Ian Rapoport, the salary cap for each franchise went up to $255 million which helps increase salary cap problems as well as created even more space for teams that already had a great financial situation going into next month. The Arizona Cardinals were already a top ten club in terms of cap space. Now with this rise in the salary cap, the Cardinals are set to enter free agency with the 8th highest salary cap at over $51 million per overthecap.com.
Outside of Kyler Murray and left tackle D.J. Humphries, the Cardinals do not have big contracts on their books so they are expected to be an active team once the new year kicks off. With the Cardinals having more room than anticipated, general manager Monti Ossenfort will have an advantage over most teams in the NFL. However, he will need to be able to recruit veteran help to a team that is in a tough NFC West division.