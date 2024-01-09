How the Arizona Cardinals can win the 2024 offseason - The Ultimate Outlook
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season ended yesterday, so now the offseason fun begins with a plethora of cap space and draft picks at their disposal.
By Sion Fawkes
2024 free agency
While the Cardinals will have plenty of cap space to use in free agency come March 2024, Ossenfort shouldn’t spend big at the expense of potential long-term contract extensions for current talent down the road. He doesn’t need to be ultra-conservative like he was last offseason, but spending big in free agency with just a foundation built for this team is a one-way ticket to shortening the potential window for success - just ask Steve Keim how that worked out.
However, it would be great to see Ossenfort spend for more established talent at positions of need, like defensive line, cornerback, guard, receiver, edge rusher, and tackle. Spending money at the aforementioned positions shouldn’t deter him from upgrading them in the NFL Draft, but the key should be to sign mid-tier names who can push incoming rookies and the squad’s current youngsters.
Find some names to sign for a bargain, but not minimum-tier deals that we saw far too much of this past offseason. The latter strategy was good for rebuilding a foundation, but for 2024, he needs to raise this team’s expectations.