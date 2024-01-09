How the Arizona Cardinals can win the 2024 offseason - The Ultimate Outlook
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season ended yesterday, so now the offseason fun begins with a plethora of cap space and draft picks at their disposal.
By Sion Fawkes
2024 NFL Draft
Finally, the NFL Draft must remain the lifeblood of this rebuild, as it’s the best place to find new talent that will fit the team’s culture and style of play on the field without immediately spending big. It’s also where Ossenfort can find competitors, because if he also employs the strategy discussed in the previous section, it will create an atmosphere for the new and veteran players to push one another in the summer workouts, training camp, and ultimately, in the preseason.
Having conducted several mock drafts with picks based on overall need rather than anything else, the offensive line may be the way to go early in the 2024 draft. In the Top Priorities section, we talked about how D.J. Humphries is possibly done with this team, if he even plays next season. Therefore, Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Joe Alt should grace the top of Ossenfort’s draft board with edge rusher, defensive line, and receiver not far behind.
It should also surprise none of us if Ossenfort drafted multiple offensive and defensive linemen, and perhaps a pair of receivers just to make up for the lack of depth at each unit, even if he brings in stronger free agents. Again, we can’t stress enough the importance of competition heading into the 2024 season, as it’s the only way the Redbirds will move up a rung on the NFL ladder.
Other positions Ossenfort must address in the draft are to find perhaps one more running back, another linebacker, and even a tight end late - the latter would be to push and give competition to Elijah Higgins for the TE2 role. Overall, Ossenfort has plenty of draft picks to turn this offseason into one of the best the Arizona Cardinals have had in years, along with plenty of money to spend on at least solid talent in the free agency period that will occur one month before April’s draft.
