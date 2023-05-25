Arizona Cardinals: Is it wise to play Isaiah Simmons in the secondary?
By Sion Fawkes
As projected, Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons is getting work in the secondary as opposed to linebacker. Is it a wise move?
Just two seasons ago, Arizona Cardinals fans everywhere were thinking about a potential tandem at linebacker featuring Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. While Collins is getting work at edge and outside linebacker, Simmons is heading to the secondary, something we thought might happen again this season.
But that doesn’t mean it’s a wise move. Simmons has seen more than his fair share of time in the secondary in 2021 and 2022, and it rarely worked out well for him. While he has three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and a pick six in the last two seasons, he’s also struggled in pass coverage.
Last year, Simmons allowed 54 completions on 70 targets, for a 77.1% completion percentage. He also allowed 7.4 yards per target, 9.6 yards per completion, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 104.3. Obviously, those weren’t good numbers, many of which came when the former first round pick was busy toiling at slot corner.
Should the Arizona Cardinals play Simmons elsewhere?
The Cardinals could boast a strong group of defensive backs this season with Jalen Thompson and Marco Wilson returning as surefire starters. If the Redbirds can work things out with Budda Baker, then he too will return to the lineup, and there are also two rookie cornerbacks in Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark to consider.
With Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew also there to eventually provide depth, coupled with Simmons’ struggles in pass coverage, it’s fair to ask why he’s working out with the secondary to begin with. He has, however, shown that he has a knack for tracking down ball carriers, evidenced by his 204 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, and nine stops behind the line over the previous two seasons, so perhaps linebacker is a better fit?
While I knew we’d see Simmons working with the Arizona Cardinals defensive backs, it doesn’t mean the Redbirds are making the right decisions. Overall, it could be best for the team to just revert Simmons back to his natural position of linebacker and let him join what could be a remarkable unit.
Source: Isaiah Simmons works with defensive backs in OTAs by Jess Root, CardsWire.USAToday.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)