Can the Arizona Cardinals get any worse? Predicting the final 5 games of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-10 and they could end up with the Number 1 pick in the NFL Draft if they lose out. But will that be the case?
By Sion Fawkes
Week 16: at Chicago
It doesn’t get much more classic than the Cardinals-Bears matchup, as you are looking at the original rivalry in NFL history. Neither the Cards nor the Bears have amounted to much this season, so this game should be closer than the previous two on the schedule.
Both teams also seem to be heading in opposite directions, with the Cardinals building a foundation while the Bears could be looking to start the rebuilding process once more, depending on how these next few games play out. Expect a close battle in this one, but Kyler Murray will ultimately get the best of a Bears defense that has allowed nearly 240 passing yards per game.
Week 17: at Philadelphia
This is one of those games where the Cardinals will be playing based on pure motivation. We all know what happened with the Super Bowl, Jonathan Gannon’s departure to the desert, and the fallout, so we don’t need to rehash it. But the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 will be closer because Gannon will have an inspired group fighting to get him a win over his old team.
Not that this will be an Arizona win by any means, since the Eagles have dominated in nearly every phase of the game this season. But don’t expect a blowout loss like many will probably anticipate here. Philadelphia takes it by a touchdown on a last-minute drive from Jalen Hurts. But we can give the Cards credit for playing a good game here.