Arizona Cardinals 3 worst contracts heading into 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are in a good spot from a cap standpoint at the moment, but there are still a few contracts they could live without.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Zach Ertz, TE
And finally, we got tight end Zach Ertz, who signed his respective extension in March 2022. Ertz is an aging player who probably is no longer a TE1 since the Arizona Cardinals are looking to get younger juxtaposed by the fact he too may not be the same player once he returns to the field.
Like Humphries, however, Ertz’s deal has a potential out, so this deal is also not as bad as it looks. In a best-case scenario, Ertz returns and latches on as the TE2 this season as the Cardinals continue to get younger, then both he and the organization can go from there.
As you can see from the contracts above, there is no terrible deal at the moment, and only Kyler Murray’s can be historically had if he does not play well in 2023. It shows that the Cardinals either mainly have great players on reasonable contracts, while others are either rentals or have yet to sign a huge extension - like Isaiah Simmons or Zaven Collins.
(Contract information provided by Spotrac)