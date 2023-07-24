Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 worst draft picks of the Steve Keim era
By Jim Koch
Josh Rosen - Quarterback
It's far from ideal when a franchise uses two consecutive first-round choices on a quarterback. Back in 2018, Keim used the 10th-overall pick of that spring's draft on Josh Rosen, a highly-touted passer out of UCLA. A year later, the Cards selected current starter Kyler Murray, and Rosen's stint with the organization had quickly come to an end.
What made the Rosen mistake even more egregious was the fact that Keim traded up five spots to grab him. Just hours after acquiring Murray, Arizona sent the former Bruin to the Miami Dolphins for second and fifth-round selections. Keim ultimately flubbed that second-rounder as well, but more about that later on in this article.
In his one and only campaign with the Redbirds, Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns, while serving up 14 interceptions in 14 appearances (13 starts) as a rookie. In all fairness, the 6 foot 4, 215 pounder was the signal-caller for an offense that was arguably the worst in Cardinals history. Based on the rest of Rosen's disappointing professional career, however, it appears that Keim was correct to move on from the youngster when he did.