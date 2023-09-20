3 Zach Ertz trades to fuel the Caleb Williams tank
The Cardinals may as well embrace the tank
By Ryan Heckman
3. The Cardinals could send Zach Ertz to a surprising NFC East team
Staying in the NFC East, we now look at the surprisingly 2-0 Washington Commanders, who came back to beat this Cardinals team in Week 1. The Commanders then went on to beat the Denver Broncos 35-33 in an exciting matchup that came down to the wire.
The Commanders have had a solid veteran in Logan Thomas, for a few years now, but the problem with Thomas has always been whether he can stay healthy. Just last week, Thomas exited into concussion protocol.
Young quarterback Sam Howell has shown some things early on this season. He can sling it. But, having a steady veteran at tight end would greatly benefit his development and confidence. Ertz has always been a guy who can get open and simply catches the football.
If Washington believes they can contend for a playoff spot this year, adding Ertz wouldn't be a bad move at all. Plus, he wouldn't cost much. Even a pair of sixth rounders might be too much, but we'll have to see if the Cardinals move him at all, what he'd cost in the end.