Top 5 bargain-basement additions the Arizona Cardinals can make
There are several intriguing free agents who would likely give the Arizona Cardinals a sizable discount at this point in the offseason,
By Jim Koch
Chris Wormley - Defensive Tackle
It's no secret that the Cards are currently in possession of the league's most undermanned defensive line. Acquisitions such as Carlos Watkins, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong and sixth-round draft selection Dante Stills are not expected to have much of an impact. There's a free agent flying under the radar, however, who could offer assistance.
Chris Wormley, a 6 foot 5, 300 pounder, is still seeking employment. Like some other free agents mentioned in this article, the 29-year-old is two years removed from a productive campaign. In his 15 appearances (14 starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers in '21, Wormley was credited with 51 tackles, seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits from the defensive end position.
Last fall, Wormley was moved inside, and contributed just 29 tackles and half of a sack in what was primarily a backup role with the Steelers. It's apparent that the former Baltimore Ravens draft choice is better-suited as an edge-rusher, a fact that should pique the interest of Ossenfort. Sounds like Wormley could be a potential fit with first-year coordinator Nick Rallis' Arizona defensive unit in '23 and possibly beyond.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)