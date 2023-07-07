Grading the Arizona Cardinals defensive line for 2023 (Worst in the NFL?)
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals defensive line could be a miserable bunch in 2023. Here is how they are currently shaping up a few weeks outside of training camp.
Wow, the Arizona Cardinals defensive line could be the worst unit of any unit in the NFL. As it stands, here is what their projected starting unit would look like in a 3-4, per OurLads.com:
- L.J. Collier
- Carlos Watkins
- Rashard Lawrence
Okay, so before we get too carried away here, let’s check out the respective upsides for all three of these projections. For one, Collier is a former 29th overall pick, and he could have played in the wrong system, meaning we could see an uptick in his performance this season if he meshes well with what Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon have in store.
Carlos Watkins was a serviceable player in his previous two stops, and he has a chance to take on a larger role this season. If he slides into it well, Watkins could surprise some people.
Rashard Lawrence, believe it or not, was on pace for between 10 and 10.5 tackles for loss before he went down with a season-ending injury in 2022. If he manages to stay healthy this season, he could be yet another surprise along the defensive line.
Arizona Cardinals defensive line could be NFL’s worst overall unit
At this point, we need to err on the side of pessimism regarding the line. The likes of Collier, Watkins, and Lawrence have given us little reason to believe they will be anything more than serviceable this season.
As for the projected backups, guys like Leki Fotu, Kevin Strong, and Jonathan Ledbetter have done little in their respective careers. And rookie Dante Stills is a sixth round pick who may need time to adjust to the NFL demands. Ben Stille was a waiver-wire pickup from the Cleveland Browns, but he’s yet another uninspiring name.
The only thing saving the Arizona Cardinals defensive line from receiving a failing grade is that they at least have potential among their projected top three. Therefore, I’m giving the group a D-minus, and hopefully, that grade rises as the season progresses. I’ve been optimistic at times this season, but right now, there is little reason to get optimistic about this unit.
(Information provided by OurLads.com, statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)