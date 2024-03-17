Best available wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency
On an inexpensive deal, adding this free agent wideout could be a low risk/high reward deal for Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
The wide receiver core for the Arizona Cardinals should be expecting some additions throughout the rest of free agency and in the NFL draft. Marquise Brown is officially gone after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal and wideout Rondale Moore was traded by the Cardinals to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder. To this point, the most notable wide receiver in Arizona is Greg Dortch who has shown promise from his play last year, but not strong enough to be a premier number one option.
According to overthecap.com, the Cardinals currently have $29.9 million in cap space (which is currently the sixth highest in the league) and can still do some work before next month's draft.
With still a pressing need at wide receiver, there is a current free agent available who the Cardinals could easily bring in on a cheap deal but be able to get the best production seeing as how Arizona does not have a ton of wide recevier depth.
Hunter Renfrow has been the with the Las Vegas Raiders the past 5 seasons and in his first three years, he was productive from the slot position. In his third year, Renfrow broke his first 1,000+ receiving yard season to pair with 9 touchdowns. He had a career high of 128 targets for 103 receptions that year. Since then, Renfrow has dropped in production the last two seasons. Over the last two years, Renfrow has just 585 yards and 2 touchdowns (missing 7 games in 2022).
The Raiders have been an interesting team as they have been through a lot of changes from quarterback to the head coach, so this could have easily impacted Renfrow's production. At one point last year, the Raiders were running the ball a majority of the time which can severely hurt a receiver's production.
While Renfrow has not been his 2021 version, at 28 years he can still be a security blanket for Kyler Murray in the Arizona offense. With the Cardinals destined to draft wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona would be getting a number one wideout and that would make Renfrow the perfect safety valve receiver if Murray is facing pressure from the pocket.
In addition, the Cardinals should be able to afford Renfrow on a cheap deal. They get the best that Renfrow has, and Renfrow gets the chance to prove what he has left.