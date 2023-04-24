Top 5 ‘best players on the board’ for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 NFL Draft
5 - Calijah Kancey, DT/Pittsburgh
And finally, we have one of my favorite players in the 2023 NFL Draft I’ve talked about time and again. Calijah Kancey could be the safest pick in this draft as far as defensive tackles go, thanks to Jalen Carter’s mishaps over the past month and a half.
With no real talent up the middle except for Carlos Watkins, who in reality fits better as a rotational piece, Kancey could land in the desert if Ossenfort is looking to beef up the run defense that the Cards sorely need. And given his 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season, it’s safe to say Kancey knows a thing or two about invading opposing backfields.
If I were to make a projection going into next week’s draft, I’m saying Ossenfort rolls with need over the best available player. But the five talents listed above have not only given us an exceptional resume during their college days, but they’ve also excelled during the pre-draft process. Expect them all to go in the top half of the first round this week.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)