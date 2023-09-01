3 biggest risks the Arizona Cardinals are taking with 53-man roster
The Arizona Cardinals, like all teams, made a few gambles regarding their final 53-man roster. So which ones were the biggest?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are taking some chances with their final 53-man roster, and below, you will find three massive gambles they are taking here. But as with anything in life, why not take a risk or two, especially with a young football team?
So this article’s content by no means implies that I disagree with what Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are doing. And in some cases, I’m 100% on board with what they are looking to get out of the Cardinals roster with these gambles.
Which three moves weren’t just surprises, but those that made me say, “I can’t believe they just did that!” Keep reading and you will find out.
3 biggest gambles that the Arizona Cardinals are taking with their 53-man roster
1 - Two quarterbacks
The Cardinals still have three quarterbacks when you count Kyler Murray, and keeping two active quarterbacks isn’t unheard of. But it’s curious to see that the Redbirds decided not to keep anyone with sound experience lining up under center as a backup or even at third string. Instead, the Cards opted to go with a rookie in Clayton Tune and a journeyman in Josh Dobbs, who has just two games of starting experience.
Now, this doesn’t mean that I was unhappy to see Colt McCoy go - I stated previously the Cards “would be tanking” if he were still gearing up as the QB1. But I found it surprising that they didn’t keep David Blough as insurance.
Although Blough is just 0-7 as a starting quarterback, his overall experience could have kept him in the desert at least until Murray returned. That said, Dobbs has ample experience of watching from the sideline in this league, and it’s something the Arizona Cardinals front-office assumed was good enough to let Blough go and relegate Jeff Driskel to the practice squad.