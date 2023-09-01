3 biggest risks the Arizona Cardinals are taking with 53-man roster
The Arizona Cardinals, like all teams, made a few gambles regarding their final 53-man roster. So which ones were the biggest?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Still no clear-cut CB2
Most of us are on the Kei’Trel Clark bandwagon, and I’m including myself in that group. But there is still no real starter at CB2 just nine days from the season opener.
The Cards looked to the waiver wire and picked up rookie Starling Thomas, but unless a rash of injuries hits the unit, Thomas won’t see much playing time. No one could win the battle over the three-week preseason, and it doesn’t look like the Cardinals are bringing in any viable names.
What’s more? You have a rookie in Clark who has never played entire matchups against regular starters while Antonio Hamilton is nothing more than a journeyman who just hit the age 30 mark. Christian Matthew was, at best, up-and-down this past preseason.
The good news, however, is that there is still Garrett Williams, who still finds himself on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Once cleared to play, Williams could easily snag the spot, but with less than a week-and-a-half before the season begins, this area still holds a lot of question marks.