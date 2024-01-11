5 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2024 offseason
While the NFL playoffs are about to be in full swing, the Arizona Cardinals 2024 offseason has arrived, and there is a lot to expect.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - The Cardinals return to prime time in 2024
The Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022 and saw zero prime time games on the schedule for 2023, but that will change when the NFL releases its schedule. While they didn’t improve on that 4-13 record, it was a noticeably better 4-13 with the Cards coming within one possession in several contests this past season and generally remaining competitive in most, which will justify at least one game in front of a national audience.
Arizona will likely play a potential playoff contender for 2024, so this “bold prediction” may be more of a product of the Cards happening to play a more relevant team as opposed to earning a spot themselves. But still, for a young group, it will be good to see them getting more national exposure after a year off.
5 - Kyler Murray immediately takes a leadership role in offseason workouts
It’s getting safe to say the old days of Kyler Murray failing to take much of a leadership role are long gone. Therefore, he will take charge from the second offseason workouts begin along with the likes of James Conner, Kyzir White when he’s cleared, and Jalen Thompson.
There will no longer be any question of whether Murray can lead, which wasn’t the case in the 2023 offseason since he was unable to begin practicing until the middle of the year. Overall, look for Murray to parlay that leadership into minicamp, training camp, and ultimately, into the preseason and beyond.
