3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals defense in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals defense has enough pieces to be a better unit than many are advertising, starting with safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Arizona Cardinals finish Top 10 in rushing defense
Last year, the Cardinals finished 14th in rushing defense, but that number was rather misleading. Their Bottom 10 ranking in passing defense was one major reason why the rushing defense looked good. But this season, that won’t be the case, as you will see in the following section.
But let’s focus on just how good the Cards may be at stopping the run in 2023. Kyzir White and Krys Barnes were a pair of underrated yet necessary and effective free agent signees, and both showed positive returns in limited preseason action. If the duo stays healthy, opponents will have a tough time gaining good chunks of yardage on the ground.
The Cards also showed us they were good coming off the edge. The starting defensive line also played well enough to warrant some faith in what was supposed to be a weak unit. Overall, the ingredients are there for the Redbirds to stop plenty of opponents on the ground this season.