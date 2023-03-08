3 ultra-bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals free agency in 2023
Free agency is fast-approaching the Arizona Cardinals, and like most NFL teams, they will be targeting specific players.
The Arizona Cardinals will revamp their roster into the image general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon envision. And with so many names set to hit free agency, plus ample cap space, Ossenfort and Gannon can immediately make massive strides to reset the Cardinals roster.
So maybe the predictions I’ve listed below aren’t so bold. Maybe, thanks to their generous cap space, young talent who they may end up re-signing, and potential desire to create more space, my three ultra-bold predictions are a mere blueprint they already concocted in Glendale.
Curious to see what may be in store for the Cardinals when the new league year rolls around? Keep reading.
Ultra-bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals free agency
1 - Cardinals make TWO trades
There are three trades the Arizona Cardinals should make in the offseason, and they will make two of those trades. The Cards will most likely deal Hopkins, and multiple sources have cited they’re looking for at least a second-round pick, fair enough for a player of his age and recent performances.
D.J. Humphries is the one player whose possible trade few fans may see coming. At 29, he is still in his prime, and the Redbirds could send him to a team figuring to be in contention but unwilling to sign a left tackle in free agency or to draft one.
Overall, fans may not like the implications regarding this pair of trades. But despite the possible price in dead cap, it will save the Cards money, and it will give them a chance to inject younger talent onto the roster with that money in the future.
The additional draft picks will warrant Arizona a few more rookies that will organically make the team younger. And they will also bring in an additional young free agent or two. Speaking of which…