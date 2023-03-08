3 ultra-bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals free agency in 2023
3 - Cards retain Murphy, Allen, and Hernandez
Byron Murphy Jr, Zach Allen, and Will Hernandez are often regarded as the top three pending free agents the Arizona Cardinals MUST retain. Arizona is weak at cornerback, as Marco Wilson is the only proven player on the roster at the position, so bringing back Murphy, even if they brought him back on a one-year deal, will be huge for the Redbirds.
While I predicted the Cardinals would spend some money for prize free agents on the offensive and defensive lines, it won’t be enough to solidify the units. This is what makes Will Hernandez (OL) and Zach Allen (DL) so important.
Hernandez played well enough to warrant a return, and Allen was among the best players on the Arizona defense. Both players are also young, so they fit perfectly into what Ossenfort and Gannon are trying to do.
Overall, anything can happen when free agency rolls around. But these three bold predictions, even if you may not like some of them in foresight, will work wonders for the Arizona Cardinals in hindsight.