3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 2 vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 2 looking to build off of a sensational defensive performance in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Josh Dobbs lobs a pair of touchdown passes
No, the above is not a typo and it is not a drill - quarterback Josh Dobbs makes good on his bold statement from earlier in the week and he tosses two touchdown passes. But don’t get too comfortable with this projection, as you can expect Dobbs to simply take advantage of short fields thanks to his defense creating a few turnovers.
The Cards will strip-sack Jones at least once deep inside New York territory, setting Dobbs up for an easy go-ahead touchdown pass across the middle to Zach Ertz. Later in the contest, the Redbirds will pick off Jones and return the ball into the red zone for yet another easy score, giving Dobbs some decent fantasy numbers for the week if he happens to be on anyone’s team.
Regardless of the short fields, it should make for quite the confidence booster for Dobbs, who by default would head into Week 3 as the starter vs. Dallas following such a “performance.”