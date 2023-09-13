3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 2 vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 2 looking to build off of a sensational defensive performance in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cards log another defensive touchdown
The Arizona Cardinals scored their first and only touchdown of the 2023 season on defense thanks to a heads-up play from EDGE rushers Dennis Gardeck and Cameron Thomas. And this Sunday, the Redbirds make it two for two as this time Kyzir White pops the ball out of running back Saquan Barkley’s grasp, picks up the live ball, and stumbles into the end zone for six.
White showed us last week he can be a force in the middle of what looks like a talented Cardinals defense. And this Sunday, he will reap those benefits with his own heads-up and game-changing play.
If you’re doing the math, the Cardinals defense will be at least indirectly responsible for all three touchdowns scored in the game. Supposing they can hold the Giants to 20 points or fewer, then they will walk away with the W in this one.
But don’t forget, Jones and the G-Men will be looking to take their frustrations out on the Redbirds. So for these bold predictions to turn into a reality, the Cards must bring a repeat effort defensively.
