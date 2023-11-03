3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9: Defense makes a statement
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 9 vs. the Cleveland Browns with injuries to a pair of sound rookie contributors on offense.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals defense records a pair of interceptions
Whether it’s DeShaun Watson or P.J. Walker, the Arizona Cardinals are facing the worst quarterback lineup in football, which finally gives their secondary a chance to shine. While Watson has had his moments this season, he’s still not consistent, and Walker has been terrible in his few starts.
Through eight weeks, the Browns have by far the worst numbers in football, with a combined quarterback rating of 61.1, five touchdown passes vs. 11 interceptions, and a paltry 55.6 completion percentage. Sure, the Cards have more than struggled in passing defense at several points this season, but regardless of who plays, they will see some success this coming Sunday.
With 11 interceptions thrown in seven games this year, the Browns are averaging 1.57 per game, and since we’re going bold here, the Cards will snag something north of that number. While their passing defense has struggled, this week’s matchup should grant them a major confidence boost.