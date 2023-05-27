Budda Baker’s revelation is the best news the Arizona Cardinals received in a month
By Sion Fawkes
The 2023 offseason has not been kind to the Arizona Cardinals, who have endured nothing but harsh criticism over the past four months.
Minus the 2023 NFL Draft, in which analysts and critics praised the Arizona Cardinals, the franchise received nothing but criticism and anguish, from the media perpetually nitpicking head coach Jonathan Gannon to DeAndre Hopkins’ ultimate release, as opposed to a trade.
Oh, then there is the entire brewing Isaiah Simmons Saga. So yeah, the Cardinals have faced plenty of harsh reality checks during the early stages of this new regime’s rule.
But finally, out of the ashes somewhere in the Sonoran Desert, a new flame of life could be rising thanks to star safety Budda Baker’s message. Baker, who earlier in the offseason showed signs that he wanted a trade, appeared on 12 Sports and confirmed he will return to the Cardinals.
"“When it’s time to be there, I’ll be there smiling, same regular guy that I am. Just excited to see those guys again. For me personally, I’m just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect. Letting my agent handle all that type of stuff.”"- Budda Baker
Budda Baker's remarks should give Arizona Cardinals fans hope
This was arguably the best news the Cardinals have gotten all offseason regarding their current players. Sure, they had an outstanding draft, but with quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury and subsequent recovery, Baker’s comments earlier in the offseason, the Hopkins rumors, and now the Simmons rumors, the time has come to welcome in at least a tiny breath of fresh air.
But what did Baker mean by his comments? If I were to guess, it means he will return to the desert around training camp, perhaps with a new deal in his hand.
With roughly two months before the veterans report, for now, it’s nothing more than a wait and see game. It will be interesting to watch where Baker and the Cardinals go from here. But for the time being, let’s focus on the players who are in the building now, working out and preparing for the 2023 season.
Once Baker returns, he will remain part of one of the NFL’s most talented tandems at safety along with Jalen Thompson. And thanks to the talent acquired at corner during the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cards might just have a better-than-advertised secondary.
