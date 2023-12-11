3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 15
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 15 vs. arguably the NFL’s toughest team in the San Francisco 49ers, so there are naturally more questions than answers.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Will Kyler Murray take the next step in Game 5 of his comeback?
Through 13 games, the San Francisco 49ers rank eighth in total defense, and we have already covered how well they defend the pass. Therefore, if Murray wants to take the next step in his comeback, he must get creative and find ways to confuse the 49ers defense.
Murray hasn’t looked incredibly sharp since his return, and he was abysmal in Week 12. However, the Arizona Cardinals are also 2-2 since his return, which is better than what Joshua Dobbs gave them through eight games. Murray is also learning an actual pro-style offense for the first time, so he won’t be a rockstar right away.
But Week 15 is his opportunity to win over more than a few Cardinals fans if he can keep the game interesting for all four quarters. Murray has pulled off some improbable wins over the Niners in the past, so it’s not like he hasn’t done this before. But he’s never beaten San Francisco with a roster full of inexperience and cast-offs either, so this makes quite a challenge for the 26-year-old.
