Top 4 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 1
In just seven days the Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2023 season against the Washington Commanders. Here are four burning questions.
By Sion Fawkes
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season kicks off this Thursday night when the Detroit Lions try to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals open their season against a revitalized Washington Commanders team, but one who also seems to be near the same rung as the Redbirds.
Even outside of Week 1, there are a lot of questions surrounding “Big Red.” Of course, the quarterback situation remains at the forefront, as does the system that we only saw glimpses of in the preseason. But there are two more major questions surrounding this team, so let’s explore them.
4 burning questions ahead of Arizona Cardinals-Commanders tilt
1 - Who will be named the starting quarterback?
We got Clayton Tune vs. Josh Dobbs coming your way this week, and Dobbs should have the edge. He’s more experienced than Tune, and Dobbs also drew the Cardinals interest during free agency back in March.
He’s not the kind of quarterback you want leading your team for stretches, and we already know he’s wrought with limitations given the little playing time he’s received at the NFL level. Tune was a Day 3 pick, but he outperformed his draft status as a fifth round selection in the preseason.
He showed a strong arm and leadership skills, and he rarely looked uncomfortable, which are all traits you look for in a starter. While Dobbs’ experience naturally gives him a leg up, don’t be surprised if Tune ends up taking the reins come Sunday.
There is also the chance Dobbs starts and underwhelms, paving the way for Tune to come in and provide a “spark.” We won’t be waiting long to see if head coach Jonathan Gannon puts his trust in the rookie, or if he would rather go with the career backup. If Gannon rolls with Tune, expect him, barring injury or poor performance, to remain in the driver’s seat until Kyler Murray returns.