Top 4 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 1
In just seven days the Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2023 season against the Washington Commanders. Here are four burning questions.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Which rookies will see ample playing time?
We know Paris Johnson will be the rookie to watch this week. He was a mauler during the preseason, and he should have no trouble playing a full game against full-time starters. Behind Johnson, however, it’s a free-for-all.
Second round pick BJ Ojulari is buried on the depth chart, and he likely won’t see much action. Third round pick Michael Wilson could also wind up starting, or at the absolute least, should see a solid number of snaps.
We already discussed Tune in the above section, and fellow fifth round pick Owen Pappoe seems to be in the same situation as Ojulari. At most, Pappoe will see time on special teams and perhaps a limited number of defensive snaps. The same holds true for Dante Stills and Emari Demercado.
Kei’Trel Clark should see extended time, and don’t be surprised if Starling Thomas V sneaks into a few defensive snaps. Clark could also end up starting at the CB2 spot, so keep an eye on that depth chart this week.