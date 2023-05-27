Cardinals Fans Get $1,250 Sign-Up Bonus at Caesars Sportsbook!
By Joe Summers
As Cardinals fans anxiously await the start of training camp, Caesars Sportsbook is helping you start the party early with a fantastic Arizona promo. Once you sign up and make a deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be on Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
That means you've got TWO great chances to score a HUGE payday thanks to Caesars! Here's how to get started:
Caesars Arizona Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSNFLFULL and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be covered and sent back as bet credits if you lose!
Just follow these steps and that $1,250 bonus is all yours:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FSNFLFULL
3. Deposit at least $10
Then, you're ready to bet! After your deposit, that first wager you place of up to $1,250 will automatically be sent back as bonus bets if you lose so you can try again.
With that in mind, it'd be wise to gun for a big payout with your initial wager. If there's an underdog or parlay you're eyeing in any sport, this is the perfect time to swing for the fences!
Only new Caesars users can claim this exclusive offer and it's expiring soon. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to pad those pockets and sign up for Caesars now!
If you're interested in getting even more bonus cash, here are a couple of other stellar promos available to Cardinals fans as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.