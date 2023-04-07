Cam Newton would bring some intrigue to the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Veteran quarterback Cam Newton would be an interesting choice to run the Arizona Cardinals offense while starter Kyler Murray is sidelined.
Back in December, something occurred that had an adverse effect on the 2023 Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray tore his ACL, an injury that will cause the squad's starting signal-caller to miss an undetermined amount of time next season. Replacing the two-time Pro Bowler would be almost impossible, but there's a veteran looking for work who would certainly bring some intrigue to Arizona's bleak quarterback situation.
Cam Newton, the NFL's MVP back in 2015, wants to play next fall. The 33-year-old let it be known that he'd accept a backup role, and has even listed the 12 quarterbacks he'd be willing to play second fiddle to. Coincidentally, Murray wasn't one of them, but that doesn't mean that the Cards can't change Newton's mind.
Actually, first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort should immediately inquire about whether Newton has any interest in playing for the Redbirds. At the moment, either Colt McCoy or David Blough will be under center while Murray is out. While Newton is certainly on the downside of his professional career, there's no doubt that the former Auburn University product would be an upgrade over both McCoy and Blough.
Cam Newton could join the Arizona Cardinals after spending a year away from the NFL
Newton was out of football last fall following his return to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The 6 foot 5, 245 pounder made five starts that year, and came out on the losing end of each and every one of those contests.
Back in 2020, Newton posted a 7-8 record as a starting passer for the New England Patriots. The Atlanta native accounted for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns through the air, and another 592 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
McCoy has had his moments with the organization, but the "Red Sea" won't be on the edge of their seats when they're watching the 36-year-old perform. Blough is a former undrafted free agent out of Purdue University who has no business being out there with the first-string offense.
At the moment, the Arizona roster is made up of a ho-hum group of pros who could struggle to maintain an audience. An intriguing addition like Newton would give the "Birdgang" something entertaining to get behind while Murray is sidelined. The acquisition is the least that Ossenfort could do for those who are preparing for what is shaping up to be yet another disappointing Cardinals campaign.
