Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft “What If” Series: Arizona selects Malik Nabers At No. 4
Is the gap between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers closer than we think?
By Brandon Ray
The top wide receivers in this NFL draft class are Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers. Most posted mock drafts have Harrison off the board first within the top five or even top three (depending on what happens with the New England Patriots). Anything can change from now up until the first night of the draft. We have seen draft stocks for players rise and decline as this process happens.
Within this stacked wide receiver class, Malik Nabers has been a player that has been consistently in the top ten and even top five in various mock drafts. In one of Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft, Jeremiah had the Cardinals losing out on Harrison and then drafting Nabers with the next pick at No. 4. In 3 years at LSU, Nabers is coming off his best season in college with over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns.
LSU has been able to produce highly talented wide receivers in recent memory, specifically Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Nabers is a great fit for the Cardinals so if Arizona either decides to go with Nabers (no matter what the scenario is), Monti Ossenfort will give Kyler Murray a potential future star in the NFL.
It goes without saying that the Cardinals are going to need to acquire outside weapons for Murray. Stading at 6’0” and 200 lbs, Nabers is a good sized wide receiver who has the talent to break away from defenders.
Is it possible for the Cardinals to take Nabers ahead of Harrison?
While it would not be the worst decision, it sure would be a questionable one. With both Harrison and Nabers being potentially available at the 4th overall pick, the favorite pick would be for Arizona to take Harrison, but we have seen shocks in the NFL draft. Monti Ossenfort will have the final say and while he has time to keep evaluating, time will go by faster than he expects.