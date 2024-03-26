Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft "What If" Series: Cardinals trade down, select WR Rome Odunze
Should the Cardinals trade out of No.4, could wideout Rome Odunze be a viable option?
By Brandon Ray
All it would take for the Arizona Cardinals to trade out of the 4th overall pick is an offer that Monti Ossenfort feels comfortable taking to pass up on a wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. Even though Harrison has a lot of upside and is expected to be a future All-Pro player, Ossenfort is the only the one that will decide, if available, that Harrison can be a fantastic addition to the Cardinals. With quarterback-needy teams sitting behind the Cardinals in the draft, Arizona holds a pick that would mean a lot to these franchises. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and even the New York Giants could use an upgrade at quarterback.
If a team calls up the Cardinals and offers future draft capital going into next year, Ossenfort could easily make a deal. However, if Arizona does end up trading away their #4 pick, Cardinals fans will more than likely be saying goodbye to the dream of a Kyler Murray-Marvin Harrison Jr. combo.
Luckily for the Cardinals, this draft class has a lot of wide receivers with talent so Ossenfort should be able to come out of this draft with a future starter. If the Cardinals trade out but still manage to stay in or close to the top ten, there is a wide receiver out of Washington that would be a great option should Harrison and LSU's Malik Nabers be off the board.
Rome Odunze is coming off a career year with the Washington Huskies with 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. He had five games of multiple touchdowns (including against Oregon and Oregon State), as well as ten games with 100+ receiving yards, two of those games coming in the playoffs.
At 6'3"" and 215lbs, Odunze would be a great replacement for the presence of Harrison in Arizona. Although, if the Cardinals do trade out of the 4th pick and still miss out on Odunze, as well as Nabers and Harrison, then this draft could be a tough one for Cardinals fans to endure.