Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft "What If" Series: Marvin Harrison Jr. selected before No. 4
This is a real possibility for the Arizona Cardinals.
By Brandon Ray
While it is a great scenario for the Arizona Cardinals to acquire Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., there is a strong possibility that the Cardinals could very well miss out on him. The worst case scenario is that the New England Patriots, who are one pick ahead of of the Cardinals, decide to take the star wide receiver to pair with their quarterback (whoever that may be).
Even though the top three teams in the draft need a quarterback, Harrison has shown to be such a valuable non-quarterback that he can walk onto a team and create an immediate impact. In this "What If" series, we take a look at the potential scenario of the Cardinals not having the option to draft Harrison.
What should the Cardinals do at No. 4 if Harrison is off the board?
If this plays out on the first night of the draft, Monti Ossenfort will need to decide what to do with this pick. They have holes all over the roster that need to be addressed so they will have plenty of options. Maybe they address the offensive line and get a guy like Joe Alt out of Notre Dame who can take over for D.J. Humphries who tore his ACL late in the season last year. Or they could very well start the defensive draft and get someone like Dallas Turner out of Alabama that was teammates with Will Anderson, the edge rusher that the Cardinals missed out on in the last draft.
Another scenario is that the Cardinals trade down with a team that could be looking to acquire a quarterback that is still available. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Denver Broncos should be in the mix for getting a quarterback for the future.
At the end of the day, the Patriots will help decide what the Cardinals should do with their first, first-round pick.