Cardinals 3-round Mock Draft: Cardinals address various needs early on
With many holes on the roster, Monti Ossenfort will need to address them when possible throughout the draft.
By Brandon Ray
#4: Marvin Harrison Jr. - Wide Receiver, Ohio State
With the New England Patriots trading away quarterback Mac Jones, the chances of Ossenfort being able to land Harrison Jr. for Kyler Murray. The film shows it all for what Harrison is going to bring to the NFL level. He has great size, great hands, and has the ability to break free in the open field. He is without doubt the best non-quarterback prospect in this draft and if the Cardinals are able to bring him to Arizona, he will immediately become the number one option in the pass game.
At Ohio State, Harrison posted back-to-back 1,200+ receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns. This past season, Harrison had eight 100+ receiving yard games with four games of multiple receiving touchdowns. Should the top three play out as all quarterbacks, Ossenfort should waste no time calling in the pick and putting Harrison in a Cardinals jersey.
#27: Byron Murphy II - Defensive Tackle, Texas
The Cardinals had the worst run defense last season and Jonathan Gannon needs to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. With this area of concern, the Cardinals are going to need to bring in defensive linemen to help stop the run. With this pick in this draft simulator, the Cardinals were able to draft Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. Being an explosive interior defensive lineman, Murphy would be able to help plug the middle of the line for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. With development, Murphy could become a true nose tackle and take on double teams to create a mess and allow other defenders to fly to the line of scrimmage to make a play.