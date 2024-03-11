Cardinals 3-round Mock Draft: Cardinals address various needs early on
With many holes on the roster, Monti Ossenfort will need to address them when possible throughout the draft.
By Brandon Ray
#35: Tyler Nubin - Safety, Minnesota
Within the NFC West, you can never have too many defensive backs in the back-end of the defense. The Cardinals may not have safety Budda Baker much longer after this upcoming season. If they are able to get a ball-hawking safety in Tyler Nubin, Ossenfort would be acquiring a great coverage player for the future. In 4 seasons at Minnesota, Nubin accounted for 13 interceptions (including 5 this past season). He can also be a great asset in the run stop should a ball carrier get to the second or third level.
The film shows that Nubin has great instincts and can be at the right place at the right time. With the Cardinals having to go up against skill players such as Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, D.K. Metcalf, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, they will need to vastly improve their secondary both for this season and the future. Nubin can learn under Baker and depending on what happens with Baker going into this season, the Cardinals will be able to feel confident if Nubin can make an impact early on in his career.