Cardinals 3-round Mock Draft: Cardinals address various needs early on
With many holes on the roster, Monti Ossenfort will need to address them when possible throughout the draft.
By Brandon Ray
#66: Braelon Allen - Running Back, Wisconsin
Standing at 6 '1 and 235 lbs, Ossenfort would be adding a fantastic complimentary running back who can bounce off of James Conner’s production. Coming from Wisconsin who has a more pro-style type of running attack, Allen will have an advantage no matter what team he is drafted to. Adding Allen to this Cardinals’ offense brings size in the backfield and with his production the last three years with the Badgers, there is no concern about Allen’s ability to produce at the NFL level.
If the Cardinals are able to draft Allen in the third round, who came up 14 yards short of three consecutive 1,000+ rushing yards this past year, it would be a steal for Arizona.
#71: Cedric Gray - Linebacker, North Carolina
If the Cardinals decide not to pick up Zaven Collins’ fifth-year option, Cedric Gray could see himself getting starter reps with the Cardinals as his rookie year progresses. Depending on how Nick Rallis would utilize him in the defensive scheme, Gray would at the very minimum be a great rotational player with the chance to show what he has to offer as a starter. When Gray commits to making a play at the line of scrimmage, he is very hard to contain so in run situations, Gray would be very helpful.
#90: Kalen King - Cornerback, Penn State
With the Cardinals needing to get help in the secondary, if they find themselves at this pick and Penn State cornerback Kalen King is available, this would be a great value pick. While he did not have the greatest production last year, his 2022 season makes him stand out where he had 30 total tackles, 3 interceptions and 15 pass deflections. Adding King to this secondary would be a great depth addition with the potential to develop into a full-time starter.