Cardinals vs. 49ers: Time, Location, Steaming, Odds, & More: Everything you need to know
The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for Round 2 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, a team that beat them by three possessions the last time they played.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have been in this position before, as in Week 3, they faced and defeated the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys. This week, they are once again facing one of the league’s best teams on their home turf in the San Francisco 49ers, but this isn’t the first time the two teams met.
In Week 4, following that epic win vs. Dallas, the Cardinals could not capitalize on the momentum, falling 35-16 in a game that saw the 49ers pulling away in the fourth quarter. Even if the Cardinals 2023 season is a wash at this point, playing another elite team like the Niners is an opportunity to cap off another upset. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning on watching the game.
Cardinals vs. Giants Location
The Arizona Cardinals are back home at State Farm Stadium this Sunday, even if they are wearing their icy white road jerseys for the occasion. So far in 2023, the Cardinals have won two games in their home stadium, the first occurring in Week 3 vs. the Cowboys and the second in Week 10 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Time
This is the time of the year when the NFL schedule gets strange, as a contingent of games will occur on Saturday as well as Sunday. Nevertheless, the Cardinals will play on Sunday, December 17th at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time, and 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.
Cardinals vs. 49ers TV, Streaming, and Radio
As has been the case recently, the Cardinals are once again playing on CBS. If you don't have access to cable or if you would like to stream the game online, you can also catch the action on fubo TV.
“fuboTV has live NFL games which you can stream from your phone, television, and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series. fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Spain. Packages and pricing differ per country.”
To see if the game will be covered in your area, check out the Week 15 coverage map over at FanSided. You can also listen to the game with an NFL+ subscription, or tune into Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.
Because of flex scheduling, some games are subject to change.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds
Given the discrepancy in their respective records, the Cardinals are 12-point underdogs at home vs. the 49ers per the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals have a +525 moneyline, and the over/under sits at 48.
Game odds will update periodically and are subject to change
What to Watch
If the 49ers win this game, they will improve to 11-3 and keep their tiebreaker lead over the Dallas Cowboys thanks to winning the head-to-head earlier in the season. The Cardinals aren’t making the playoffs barring something dramatic, but they can show improvement in a contest that serves as a golden opportunity for quarterback Kyler Murray vs. elite competition.
