What jerseys are the Arizona Cardinals wearing in Week 15 vs. the 49ers?
The Arizona Cardinals have worn their red or black jerseys at home all season long, but that is changing this week vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are nearing the end of Year 1 in their new uniforms that while much plainer than their predecessors, also look much more aesthetically-pleasing on the field. The icy-whites may be their best combo, especially when they face teams donning classic looks, so it should come as no surprise that, despite playing at home, the Cards will be rocking them.
This is a stark change from what we have seen from the Cardinals previously, as they wore either their all-red or all-black combo when playing at State Farm Stadium, with the latter having made two appearances. Rolling with the icy whites was a good decision on their part, however, as the matchup will mimic what we saw in Week 4 when the Redbirds traveled to Santa Clara wearing that same combo.
Arizona Cardinals Week 15 uniform guarantees a visually-appealing game
Looking down the list of uniform combinations for Week 15, the Cardinals and 49ers rank highly on the list in terms of aesthetically-pleasing looks. But they aren’t the only ones, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders (who play tonight) also have a good-looking matchup.
Ditto for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, since the latter will wear their classic look from the 1950s. Perhaps the funnest upcoming uniform of the week comes courtesy of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, as the latter will play this one dressed as the Houston Oilers to give us a pseudo-Houston vs. Houston matchup.
Finally, the Dallas Cowboys will march into Buffalo wearing their iconic white jerseys and silver-blue pants while the Bills opt for a blue-on-white combo. Overall, there aren’t a ton of matchups to get excited about from a uniform standpoint, easily catapulting the Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers game into the top-five for the week.
(Information provided by Gridiron-Uniforms)