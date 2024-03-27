Cardinals avoid huge risk contract signing that the Rams took on
The Arizona Cardinals will see a new face in the NFC West next season.
By Brandon Ray
The NFC West has a new player coming to the division in 2024. The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Buffalo Bills' cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year deal that is worth up to $10 million. Adam Schefter confirmed the news once White's agents confirmed the deal.
The Rams add a new face to the secondary along with Darious Williams to pair with. Los Angeles' defense is going to look different with Aaron Donald retiring and now with a newer secondary. White was drafted in 2017 by the Bills which sparked the culture turnaround that has helped the Bills become who they are today. Drafted out of LSU, White established himself as a lockdown corner on a rookie deal. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year award voting and is a two-time Pro-Bowler and All-Pro.
In his first four years in the league, White recorded 15 interceptions which included six interceptions in 2019. After a fantastic start to his career, White was established as one of the top defenders in the league. Then in 2021, things took a turn for the worse for White.
On Thanksgiving Day against the New Orleans Saints in 2021, White ended up tearing his ACL and would miss the remainder of that season, as well as a majority of the 2022 season. In the last two months of the 2022 season, White was more of a liability than an asset in Buffalo and it could have been due to playing safe rather than aggressive.
Last season in the first three weeks, White seemed to be getting back to his oldself and things were looking great. Then in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, White suffered a torn achilles which ended his season once again. That was the last memory of White playing in a Bills uniform.
Cardinals avoid signing White to a risky contract
While adding White would have a been great for the Cardinals, it would have came at a great cost for a player that has had two lower leg injuries in recent memory. While the deal is worth up to $10 million, that is still a good amount of money that the Rams are investing. Arizona is looking to build up their roster while the Rams are looking to make it back to the playoffs.
With the Rams signing White to this deal, the Cardinals avoid any risk that comes with White's health. It is not to say that White can't return to what he once was, but Arizona was in no great setup to take on this kind of contract risk which was smart.