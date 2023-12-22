Cardinals vs. Bears: Time, Location, Streaming, Odds, & More: Everything you need to know
The Arizona Cardinals are playing in their penultimate road game of the 2023 season as they head into Chicago to face the Bears.
By Sion Fawkes
It’s always fun to watch two of the NFL’s longest-running franchises going head-to-head, as the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears are the only organizations to have been there since the very beginning. They were known then as the Chicago Cardinals and the Decatur Staleys, respectively, and now, over 100 years later, the tradition continues as the Cards and Bears meet once again.
This will be the 95th meeting between the two franchises who first faced one another on November 28th, 1920 in a game that resulted in a win for the Redbirds. So if you’re planning on tuning in to see if the Cardinals can score the W in what will be the latest meeting between the franchises, keep reading, because this article will tell you all you need to know for the upcoming matchup.
Cardinals vs. Bears Location
The Cardinals will play the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, but they will be wearing their red jerseys despite the fact it is a road game. The Redbirds and Bears have met at the venue three times in the past 20 seasons, with the Cardinals winning each of the three contests.
Cardinals vs. Bears Game Time
While the Cardinals will be traveling across time zones for this game, it will still begin in the mid-afternoon at 2:25 MST, and 4:25 EST. This will be just the second time the Bears are hosting a late-afternoon game on the weekend, with the first having occurred in Week 1 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers.
Cardinals vs. Bears TV, Streaming, and Radio
This week, the Cardinals will be playing on Fox. Be sure to check the coverage map to see if the game will be televised in your region. As always, if you don’t have Fox on your television, or if you would rather stream, fubo TV is one place where you can catch the game.
fuboTV is one place where you can catch the game.
If you can’t catch the game on local TV or via a stream, you can always listen to the game on NFL+ with a subscription, or you can listen in from Arizona Sports 98.7 The Fan.
Some game times are subject to change due to flex scheduling.
Cardinals vs. Bears Odds
Per the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are currently four-point underdogs on the road against the Bears. They have a plus-180 moneyline, and the over/under is 43.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.
What to Watch
This is a game featuring two former first-round picks at quarterback who are looking to build faith in their respective organizations that they can be the undisputed signal-callers moving forward. If quarterback Justin Fields shows he can be the guy for the Bears, then the projected first pick in the 2024 draft may have just become a lot more interesting. If Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray puts on a solid performance, then it could foreshadow what could be a solid final two weeks.
