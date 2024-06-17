Cardinals division rival could soon be making huge mistake with star player
By Brandon Ray
One of the most talked about players this offseason has been an NFC West wide receiver that the Arizona Cardinals may not be seeing in 2024. San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been at the center of trade talks as he is looking for a new deal, whether it is with the 49ers or elsewhere. Since being drafted in 2020, Aiyuk has improved his game year after year which includes back-to-back 75+ receptions the last two seasons and going over 1,000 yards in that stretch. The 49ers have already paid massive money to various players and are still going to have to pay players like Brock Purdy very soon.
The 49ers have one of, if not the best roster in the NFL but no team can keep all of their stars. It looks like the 49ers may have a big situation regarding Aiyuk, who has recently said that the 49ers “do not want him back” according to Ari Meirov.
Meirov went into detail about how the 49ers were receiving trade offers for Aiyuk, but ultimately decided to keep him on the roster and focused on a potential extension. With the recent receiver market going up big time with paydays to Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle and A.J. Brown this offseason, the 49ers find themselves in a position where they could lose Aiyuk sooner than later. While Meirov said that the 49ers want Aiyuk in the Bay, this growing situation surrounding Aiyuk says otherwise.
If Aiyuk leaves the NFC West, this is great news as this could easily be the start of the fall for the 49ers, who have dominated the NFC West in recent memory. Not to mention, this takes a star off the roster that the Arizona Cardinals do not have to defend twice a year. This is a situation that all NFL fans will need to monitor, especially Cardinals fans.