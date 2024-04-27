Cardinals draft WR Tejhaun Palmer at No. 191
By Brandon Ray
After drafting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round, the Arizona Cardinals still needed to get atleast one more receiver and they have done so in the sixth round. Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals have drafted UAB wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer with the 191th pick. Standing at 6’1” and 210 lbs, Palmer is another big receiver coming to the Cardinals as competition at the very least for Arizona. Palmer had his best college season last year at UAB with 47 receptions for 858 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Palmer had four games with 100+ receiving yards, including a 9 reception-179 yards-1 touchdown game against Florida Atlantic. He will now join fellow teammate Marvin Harrison in Arizona to team up with the rest of the receiving crew. It should be noted that the Cardinals took Palmer while USC wideout Brenden Rice was still available.
We don’t know what Palmer will bring to the team or how he fits into the offense, but the Cardinals do not have a ton of wide receiver depth once the starters are listed off. Palmer comes into a situation where he has a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray and can develop his game without feeling the pressure of having to make an immediate impact.
The Cardinals finally get their second receiver of the draft but it is a little surprising that it was Palmer over a player like Rice. However, with the way that Ossenfort has drafted, he should not be questioned just yet.
Arizona has just one more pick left in this draft in the 7th round and it would not be surprising to see Ossenfort go with the best player available. Whether it is offense or defense, the Cardinals need to get the best value that they can get. The third day of the draft is where true scouting comes into play and the Cardinals have done a solid job up to this point.