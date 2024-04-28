Cardinals fans will love PFF's grade for 2024 NFL Draft class
The Arizona Cardinals came out of the NFL Draft a better team.
By Brandon Ray
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, we will be seeing grades for all 32 NFL teams in the coming days. Some will say that certain teams won the draft, while some will be harsh about some team’s draft outcomes. One thing that can be said about the Arizona Cardinals’ draft class is that it looks a lot different than what the Cardinals used to do before Monti Ossenfort came to town.
Arizona drafted six offensive players and six defensive players. The perfect balance to improve the roster and part of it was giving Kyler Murray a number one wideout and improved running game.
Pro Football Focus came out with their draft grades and Cardinals fans are going to love the results. Arizona received a B+ as a final grade.
It should also be important to note that the Cardinals division rivals also received the same grade with their draft classes. However, what separates the Cardinals from the 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks is that Arizona not only drafted the best non-QB in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. and got great value in the lower rounds like safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and offensive tackle Christian Jones.
Ossenfort came out of this draft with multiple starters and potential future starters. The only position that Arizona could have addressed more early on is edge rusher. While they did draft Missouri pass rusher Darius Robinson, there were still plenty of chances to boost up the defensive line. However, the Cardinals will now take a look at free agency to see if any other value can be added or if they will roll with what they have.
At the end of the day, Cardinals fans should be excited for what this team could do in 2024. Maybe they don't have high expectations, but they sure acquired a great amount of playmakers that can help the team.