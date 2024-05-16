Cardinals get the perfect matchup for Monday night primetime game in 2024
By Brandon Ray
When the NFL schedule was officially released, we were able to see how many teams were in primetime slots throughout the season. Some teams are in six primetime games, while only one has no under the lights matchups (Carolina Panthers). With the Arizona Cardinals, they were placed for one Monday night doubleheader matchup in Week 7 where they will host Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. Getting this primetime game against the Chargers is perfect for Arizona.
While the Cardinals added a lot to their team this offseason, the Chargers lost a lot on offense. They released Mike Williams, who is now with the New York Jets. Keenan Allen was traded away to the Chicago Bears for a simple 4th round pick, and they let running back Austin Ekeler walk in free agency (and is now with the Washington Commanders). It is safe to say that the Chargers will not be as dynamic as they once were. While the offensive line has improved, Justin Herbert does not have any immediate threats on the outside to throw to. They have young wideouts like Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and first round disappointment Quentin Johnston.
On the other hand, the Cardinals managed to surround Kyler Murray with an improved offensive line, a true number one wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr., and a more stable running attack with James Conner and rookie Trey Benson.
Arizona has the chance to do some damage under the lights on national television to show the NFL world who they can be when the focus is on them. Harbaugh has a history of building up a physical football team so the Cardinals are going to need to prepare for a hard fought football game. At the same time, the Cardinals’ offense shows more promise for a passing attack that could light up the Chargers’ secondary.