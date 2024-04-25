Cardinals' NFC West rival reportedly looking to trade into Top 10 of NFL Draft
By Brandon Ray
There is nothing but rumors and speculation leading up to the NFL Draft and it is one of those times where we learn about the moves that teams are looking to make. For the longest time, the Arizona Cardinals have been linked to many trade options with the 4th overall pick. However, if they do that then they risk losing the best wide receiver in this class. The rest of the NFC West won’t start picking until the middle of the round…as of right now.
According to Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, there is another NFC West team that is looking to trade up into the top ten of the draft order: the Los Angeles Rams.
For the first time since 2016, the year after Sean McVay took over as head coach, the Rams are set to make a first round selection. Their last first round pick was quarterback Jared Goff, whose career was saved by McVay before being traded to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. It is strange to hear Rams and first round pick in the same sentence, but it looks like the Rams are looking to pick sooner than expected.
While the Cardinals are set to get one of the top prospects in the top five, they could very well be seeing a top ten prospect twice a year in the near future against them. The Rams have usually drafted well in later rounds, but with his source from Russini, it looks like they see someone they want but know that the player may not fall to them at the 19th pick.
It will be interesting to see if the Rams do indeed get into the top ten and what they might have to give up. Seeing as how they were a playoff team, it may not be a bold take to say that they will trade a future first round pick in order to get up in the draft order.