Cardinals are practically begging the Vikings to trade for the No. 4 pick
"We're always going to be listening."
After finishing the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, the Arizona Cardinals currently are slated to pick fourth in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the three teams ahead of them all needing quarterbacks and this year's draft class being filled with talented signal-callers, holding the fourth overall pick is a valuable asset to have.
Other teams such as the Broncos, Giants, and Vikings also need a quarterback and the writing has been on the wall for the Vikings to potentially move up. If they do, they'll be looking to do business with the Cardinals.
GM Monti Ossenfort is more than open for business when it comes to trading the fourth overall pick. According to Ian Rapoport, Ossenfort said "There will be a big neon sign that says 'open.'."
Arizona Cardinals are open for business with 4th overall pick
There are pros and cons to trading out of the fourth pick. The pros are obviously that the Cardinals would collect some additional draft picks to help build their team. The main con is that the Cardinals need help offensively and they have a chance to add the best wide receiver in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. if they stand pat at fourth overall.
If the Cardinals GM is truly open to moving back in the draft and a team comes calling, be prepared for Arizona to pick up some additional draft picks. While it'd be unfortunate not getting to add Harrison, it's not like this wide receiver draft class isn't loaded with talent. They might not get Harrison if they move out of the fourth pick but Brian Thomas Jr. could be an option for them later on in the first round.
The Vikings need a quarterback after Kirk Cousins departed for Atlanta but they don't have a high draft pick, meaning they could miss out on J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix. If they move up to fourth overall, they have a shot to land either of those guys.
The Cardinals need to make the decision that works best for them in the long run. If that's trading the pick and adding more selections, go for it. If it's standing pat, then that's okay t