Cardinals schedule 2024: How many primetime games does Arizona have?
Last year, the Arizona Cardinals were one of the four teams excluded from playing in primetime. This wasn't surprising considering they had won just four games the previous season but since they won four games again in 2023, will they be left off the primetime schedule once again?
The Cardinals might have only won four games this past season but the consensus is that they're on the up-and-up. Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. has given the Cardinals a huge weapon on offense and he's someone that the casual NFL fan is going to want to watch.
How many primetime games do the Cardinals have?
Well, the good news is that Arizona will get to play in a primetime game this year. The bad news, depending on how you look at it, is that it's only one primetime game. The Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7, which will take place on October 21st.
This is actually a pretty appealing match-up despite the struggles both teams suffered in 2023. The Cardinals, as I mentioned, added Harrison to their offense while the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. As Cardinals fans might remember, Harbaugh did a nice job leading the 49ers when he was their head coach a decade ago.
If the Cardinals play well throughout the season, there is a chance that they get flexed into primetime so they might finish the year with more than just one standalone game.
Considering the Cardinals' lack of wins in 2023, it makes sense that they weren't given a boat load of primetime games but at least they get to play at night at least once this year.