Cardinals trade down to 82nd pick, select Illinois TE Tip Reiman
By Brandon Ray
The Cardinals continue on with their run on offense in the third round and have selected tight end Tip Reiman out of Illinois. Arizona had selected Illinois Isaiah Adams earlier in the third round and now the teammates will join the Arizona Cardinals as NFL teammates. Reiman will now be alongside Trey McBride who is a rising star for the Cardinals after a stellar sophomore season in 2023. Reiman will more than likely be a huge contributor in the run blocking game but he can also pick up tough yardage if needed.
Reiman plays with aggression when taking on a block and he can do it from the line of scrimmage or down the field as well. No one is as happy for Reiman more than Peter Schrager, who has said that Reiman is one of his favorite players in this draft.
Monti Ossenfort once again sticks to offense in the third round, adding Reiman to fellow draft picks Trey Benson and Isaiah Adams. Reiman isn’t a guy that is going to come into this offense and put up big numbers through the air. Instead, he is going to do the dirty work and create the plays that no one sees right away. Sure, it can be considered a reach in the third round but Ossenfort must know the value of having a tight end who can catch passes and can also be a great run blocker.
The Cardinals have taken a serious approach when it comes to beefing up the running game and by getting Reiman, they now have the versatility of putting him either at the line of scrimmage or at the fullback spot. Ossenfort is sticking to his board and is have a great draft up to this point. However, getting Reiman in the third round as a not-so-productive receiving tight end in college is a little concerning.