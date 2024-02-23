CBS Sports Analyst makes two bold first-round draft predictions for Arizona Cardinals
This would turn some heads if the Cardinals took this route on the first day of the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
With the Arizona Cardinals having two first-round picks in this upcoming draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort has more power than most GMs this offseason. The only general manager that would be in the conversation is Chicago Bears' Ryan Poles. Ossenfort has unlimited options as to what he would like to do boost this Cardinals roster. There is good reason to believe that if Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is available at pick number four, he will be the Cardinals' next big weapon out in the NFC West.
In a mock draft written by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Harrison Jr. is taken off the board by the New England Patriots, just one pick in front of the Cardinals. This scenario is very possible if the Patriots are able to address the quarterback position in free agency, or if they decided to stick with Mac Jones for one more season.
In Trapasso's mock draft, the Cardinals are projected to draft edge rusher Dallas Turner from Alabama. Turner, who is coming off a 10 sack season for the Crimson Tide, immediately improves the defense for the Cardinals. Seeing as how the Cardinals traded down last year with the Houston Texans to draft Turner's former teammate Will Anderson Jr., this would be a great pick. However, drafting Turner would more than likely make the Cardinals miss out on players like wide receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, as well offensive tackles Joe Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
With the Anderson trade from last year, the Cardinals have the Texans first round pick this year (No. 27). Trapasso has the Cardinals making a shocking move and drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, ahead of prospects like Troy Franklin, Cooper DeJean, and Ladd McConkey.
This pick does not make any sense in terms of the fact that current Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray showed flashes in the second half of the season after suffering a torn ACL. Unless general manager Monti Ossenfort would like to start planning for the future at quarterback or is not completely sold on Murray, the Cardinals have better options to use this pick on.
The Cardinals should consider drafting a quarterback in the later rounds, but not in the first round that could cause controversy at the most important position in sports.